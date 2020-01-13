Selena Gomez calls out 'disgusting' comments after she is spotted at the same restaurant as Hailey Bieber

It all began when the two superstars, Selena and Hailey, were seen enjoying a night out with their own group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

Selena Gomez and model Hailey Bieber generated a whole lot of buzz on the Internet as news of them running into each other became the talk of the town. However, it wasn't the most pleasant things on social media as Selena Gomez called out the 'disgusting' comments which started doing the rounds after she was spotted at the same restaurant as her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber. It all began when the two superstars were seen enjoying a night out with friends at the West Hollywood restaurant, Craig's.

According to a report in E!, Selena was visiting the famous Hollywood hotspot with her friends to celebrate the release of her album 'Rare'. The 'Lose you to love me' singer who often stays away from social media, documented the night on her Instagram Story as she shared pictures and videos of the colourful cake display on their table.

Selena had her closest friend Madison Beer also by her side as they shared with fans and followers all the happenings. As per E!, Selena and Hailey did not interact with each other despite being at the same restaurant. However, the songstress as well as her friend's DM was reportedly flooded with mean comments and messages full of hate.

Selena responded to the critics on Beer's Instagram and said, "This is disgusting reading all of this. This wasn't intentional whatsoever. I'm so diasppointed that people would speak to someone like this." The pop star added, "I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue."

