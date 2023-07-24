Selena Gomez celebrates 31st birthday in bold strapless dress with Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera

Being one of the most iconic artists and fan favorites, people were eagerly awaiting Selena Gomez’s pictures from her birthday bash. On July 22, 2023, Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday in the most epic way as she donned a bold dress and partied hard with her friends. Here is everything to know it.

Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday

Selena Gomez's behind-the-scenes images from her 31st birthday celebrations showed how she looked stunning in a bold red tube dress that featured ruffle and tassel detailing. The singer completed her look with black strappy sandals and an elegant updo. In the images, the Rare Beauty founder can be seen dancing and having fun with the guests. She captioned the post, “31”.

In one of the images, a giant birthday cake lit with sparklers was brought over to Gomez as she was having fun. Another snap showed Selena Gomez posing with Paris Hilton with their arms around each other. Hilton also commented on the post, “Happy Birthday beautiful! So much fun celebrating with you last night!” One of the other black and white snaps showed Gomez hugging Christina Aguilera.

Previously the Wolves singer took to Instagram to thank her fans for always being by her side as she posted a picture of herself in a pink shirt, sitting on a bed, and blowing out candles on an S-shaped birthday cake. She wrote in the caption,” I am thankful for so much in my life. And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.”

