Selena Gomez celebrates 31st birthday with a ‘S’ cake, says ‘I am thankful..’

Selena Gomez is one of the most beloved stars of this generation. Older Gen Zs and younger millennials grew up watching Gomez's shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and listening to her iconic songs like, Who Cares. Selena has grown up in front of millions of fans, and now she has finally turned 31.

Selena Gomez thanks fans for birthday wishes

The Murders in the Building star took to Instagram to thank her fans for always being by her side, as well as she asked for one wish.

She wrote, "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty." Selena thanked people for helping her raise mental health awareness through her fund, "Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people."

The singer continued, "This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference."

The singer posted a picture of herself in a pink shirt, sitting on a bed, and blowing out candles on a S-shaped birthday cake.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Selena Gomez admitted success is nothing without right people: I’ve just witnessed it too much

Check out fans' reactions

Being one of the most liked celebrities in Hollywood, Gomez has a big following on social media, her Instagram alone boasts of over 400 million followers, making her one of the biggest accounts on the app. In the comments of the singer's birthday post, people praised her for her generosity towards other people even on her birthday.

One user wrote, "spreading awareness, even on her birthday???? GOD I LOVE THIS ANGEL." while another thanked Selena for inspiring young people, they wrote, "Happy Birthday Queen. Thank you so much for inspiring so many young people including myself. Thank you also for helping so many people who struggle with mental health include the younger kids but you also help the people that are older than the younger people."

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shows off her 'tan' skin amidst Hailey Bieber's comment on their feud