Selena Gomez celebrates International Women’s Day with a heartfelt message to her younger self

Selena Gomez is celebrating International Women’s Day with the rest of the world. The 30-year-old pop star has always been vocal about spreading kindness and being mindful of one’s and others’ mental health, and this time was no different. Read on to find out Selena’s message on the special day.

Selena Gomez wishes Happy International Women’s Day

Earlier today, Selena took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback picture from her childhood, featuring her much younger self. Along with the adorable picture, the Rare singer penned down a heartfelt caption addressing her past self. She advised her younger version to not be afraid to ask for help.

Continuing the caption further, she added that on this International Women’s Day, she wants everyone to be gentle to themselves. She asked her followers to write a ‘#rarereminder’ to their younger selves and stick it on their mirrors so that it always reminds them that they deserve the world. The Only Murders in the Building alum ended the caption with a sweet ‘Love you’.

As soon as she shared the picture, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and followers. Check out what they had to say below.

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s Women’s Day post

Friends, followers, and fans took to Selena Gomez’s Instagram post and sent in their thoughts as well. One follower wrote “I love you Selena Gomez I feel like you have molded my entire adult life and I hope this message gets to you bc you are such an inspiration for both my childhood and my adult life.” A second user’s comment read, “Seleyy you are strong and sooo beautiful keep going and don’t mind the words of the envious.” Another fan commented, “

I love you selena, you are truly awesome and wholesome (red heart emojI god bless you.”

