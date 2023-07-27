Selena Gomez celebrates ‘special human’ Francia Raisa on her birthday, ending feud rumors

Selena Gomez, 31, took to social media to celebrate her dear friend Francia Raisa's 35th birthday on Wednesday, July 26. The heartwarming post featured a series of photos capturing their close bond and appeared to put an end to the rumors of a feud between them.

A lifesaving bond between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa

Selena and Francia's friendship dates back to 2007, and their connection grew even stronger when Raisa selflessly donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017. The transplant was necessary due to Gomez's struggles with lupus, and she expressed her gratitude to Francia publicly, describing the kidney donation as the ultimate gift and sacrifice.

A momentary rift between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa

Despite their deep bond, there seemed to be a temporary rift in their relationship when Gomez publicly praised Taylor Swift as her only friend in the industry, omitting any mention of Francia. This led to some speculation about a potential feud between the two. However, a TikTok exchange later clarified that it was simply an oversight and not indicative of any underlying issue.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez quotes Mean Girls as she steps out in all pink outfit for Barbie movie date with friends; PICS

Fan reactions to Selena Gomez wishing Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez effortlessly shut down those dramatic allegations with a classic "kill 'em with kindness" move. Fans are amused and commented, "girl, u really said kill ‘em with kindness lol." With her heartfelt birthday message to Francia Raisa, Selena has put an end to all the speculations and silenced the naysayers. Fans are thrilled and say, "Now y’all can shut up about Selena not posting about her. y’all happy?" It's evident that the drama was just a misunderstanding as fans express, "Wow, and everyone thought there was drama." Selena's explanation clears the air completely, and fans playfully remark, "She explained the issue; drama ended." Safe to say, the haters, who were hoping for something negative, are left disappointed as fans gleefully noted, "HATERS ARE PUNCHING THE AIR RN LMAO."

Selena Gomez's recent birthday tribute to Francia Raisa showcased the enduring strength of their friendship, putting to rest any rumors of a fallout between them. Their connection remains stronger as ever, and fans continue to admire the bond between these two special human beings.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez celebrates 31st birthday in bold strapless dress with Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera