Selena Gomez celebrates Thanksgiving with newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz; Watch VIDEO

Selena Gomez , the famous American pop icon and actress celebrated Thanksgiving this year with her best buddies and newlyweds, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. The trio, along with a group of friends, had a great time this Thanksgiving by trying their hand at cooking. The group took to their respective TikTok and Instagram handles and shared some fun videos of their Thanksgiving celebration, to the excitement of Selena Gomez's fans. The actress-singer is a close friend of both Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz and has been often spotted in the couple's company.

In the video shared by Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram, the actress-singer is seen having a great time in the kitchen, along with the newly-wedded couple and their other friends. For the unversed, Brooklyn, who is the son of renowned footballers David Beckham and model Victoria Beckham, is a food enthusiast and budding chef. From his Thanksgiving video, it is evident that he is an excellent cook. "Fish and chips with @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and @selenagomez @bradleygpeltz @raquellestevens," Brooklyn Beckham captioned his post. Nicola Peltz , who shared the video, wrote: "finally made a TikTok."

For the uninitiated, Selena Gomez is very close to both Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz and is often spotted in the couple's company. Interestingly, the 30-year-old actress celebrated the release of her recent documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which was released on Apple TV, by having a special girls' night with Nicole. "Girls' night celebrating your beautiful documentary congratulations Selena! (thanks b for the best food everrrrr)," wrote Nicole as she shared a picture with Selena on her Instagram handle.

Selena Gomez about her cooking skills

Earlier in an interview with People, Selena Gomez opened up about how her cooking skills improved after she launched the show Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. In the show, the singer-actress is seen learning cooking from highly celebrated chefs like Ayesha Curry and Jamie Oliver.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: Taylor Swift has THIS to say about her BFF's 'raw, intimate' documentary