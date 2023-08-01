Selena Gomez celebrates women in her life, looks radiant while enjoying time with friends at bachelorette

Selena Gomez has been having the time of her life as she enjoys hanging out with her friends and looks forward to the future. The pop star is currently busy celebrating one of her best friends Connar Franklin who is about to get married. Here's what the 31-year-old is up to with her girl gang at the bachelorette party and the sweet message she has for the bride.

Selena Gomez celebrates women in her life, enjoys at bachelorette

For the past few days, Gomez has been soaking up the sun, going to parties, making dance videos, and chilling on a yacht with the women in her life. The singer is radiant as she shares glimpses from the trip with her fans on Instagram. The actress who recently wrapped filming for season three of Only Murders in the Building and is working on her upcoming album, has been fulfilling her friend duties as she hangs out with her pals before Franklin gets married.

Gomez's sneak peeks included videos from the yacht party with her girl gang, pictures of her wearing a cowboy hat, fun TikTok videos with her friends, and late-night dinners with the crew. She posted four images on her Instagram recently with a lovely message for the bride-to-be. "My sweet girl @connarfranklin I'm so proud to know you. So happy to spend a weekend celebrating the future with all these amazing women!" she wrote in the caption.

The first two images were of Gomez and Franklin posing while sitting at a restaurant. The Come and Get It singer pouted in both pictures while her best friend smiles and hugs her. The third picture is a group selfie as the girls pout, pose, and stick their tongues out. Gomez smiles in the picture covering half her face with her hand. The last picture is also a group picture, this one from the yacht party. The girl gang looks sunkissed and radiant in the image.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship

Recently, Gomez posted a birthday wish for her friend Francia Raisa who donated a kidney to the singer back in 2017. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. [red heart emoji] @franciaraisa," she wrote. After the post, Raisa followed Gomez again after unfollowing her a while back. Their friendship had a low phase in between when Raisa took offense at something Gomez said.

