Selena Gomez channels 'coastal cowgirl' vibes in rustic brown hat, posts photo dump on Instagram living life

Selena Gomez always has the spotlight on her as fans, netizens, and the media tend to keep their eye on her every move. The pop star is one of the most popular singers in the industry and her personal life is always surrounded by speculations and controversy. The 31-year-old has shared some chill pictures on her social media and fans cannot get enough of them.

Selena Gomez posts photo dump on Instagram living life

Gomez posted a photo dump on her Instagram with the caption, "Randemz" and all of the ten images she shared gave netizens a glimpse of her life lately as she hangs out with friends and works on her upcoming album. The first image is a selfie where she looks at her coffee cup while holding it and the background of the picture makes it seem like it's a picture from when she was filming on set. The second photo is a back shot of Gomez walking down the stairs.

The singer enjoys dumplings with a friend of hers in the third image while the fourth picture is a random traveling selfie of hers with a friend in the background. In the fifth image, she is wearing a short robe and a necklace with paper white cups in her hand as she smiles at the camera. The next two pictures are of her posing with her friends, one of which seems to be in a studio. The next image is of Gomez at a restaurant wearing a black outfit and shades.

The final two images of the dump are selfies, one of which is a mirror selfie of the Come and Get It hitmaker in her makeup room. The last is a selfie of her laying on the bed as she poses for the camera. The post already has 3.4 million likes and 14.3k comments in seven hours. The actress recently celebrated her birthday with her friends by hosting more than one party. One of her bashes was Barbie themed and it was an absolute hit on the Internet.

Selena Gomez channels 'coastal cowgirl' vibes in rustic hat

Meanwhile, Gomez also shared some new images and clips of herself chilling with her friends on her Instagram story. In the first two stories, she poses bare-faced as she flaunts her simple earrings, a sleek necklace, and a gorgeous multi-colored butterfly and ladybug ring. The next picture shows her pouting at the camera with her eyes closed while she dons a one-shoulder brown top with a printed skirt and a cowboy hat to top the stunning look off.

The final image on Gomez's Instagram story was a shot of her holding the hat as she flaunted her side profile. The image was captioned, "Coastal cowgirl" and featured the singer with her hair down. The former Disney channel star has recently been linked to Jeremy Allen White and despite no confirmation, the rumor mill is abuzz that the two are seeing each other.

