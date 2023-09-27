Selena Gomez channels French entrepreneur vibes, experiments with oversized grey blazer and culottes during Paris stay

Selena Gomez has been creating her own style book with her intriguing and unique outfits during her stay in Paris. From leopard print dresses and all-black looks to thigh-high boots with shirt dresses, the 31-year-old is delving into it all. She has had yet another look in the list with one of her latest outings where she was spotted channeling French businesswoman vibes. The singer donned an oversized blazer with a blue shirt and wide-legged pants.

The former Disney star was met with fans as she stepped out of Hôtel Plaza Athénée for another day out. The gray suit look had plenty of details and Gomez even shared selfies and clips of the look on her Instagram giving netizens a peek into it. Here's a brief breakdown.

Selena Gomez channels entrepreneur vibes with grey blazer and culottes

Gomez layered a gray Alexander Wang blazer and knee-length culottes over a light blue shirt and matching blue mules. The blue shirt had a cinched white corset top underneath it, further elevating the layered look. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher, multiple rings, a chain necklace, and a white strap purse. The waistband of light blue boxers visible under the pants was a reference to a rising new fashion trend.

It added a touch of casual to the otherwise put-together, professional look. Gomez styled her hair with a middle-parted ponytail and flaunted a contoured makeup look to finish it off. She posted a closeup of the look on her Instagram story. In a video, she is seen making goofy faces as her makeup artist adds finishing touches to it. The pop star's latest peppy track Single Soon is used as the audio for the clip. It was released by the actress on August 25.

Selena Gomez during her Paris stay

Gomez was also seen with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham during her Paris trip. From having dinner with them to attending the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseille soccer game at the Parc des Princes stadium with the couple, the Only Murders in the Building star had a gala time with the couple. Previously, Gomez flaunted a leopard print body-fitted dress and a plunging corset with a blazer as she stepped out in the City of Love.

While she is currently working on her upcoming album, she was recently spotted at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Gomez stole the limelight at the awards ceremony with her gorgeous floral outfit and her purple minidress for the after-party. She won the award for Best Afro Boats for her collaboration with Rema on the hit song Calm Down.

