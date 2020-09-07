Selena Gomez chats with Nikkie de Jager about beauty, mental health & more while promoting Rare Beauty; Watch

Selena Gomez just teamed up with beauty blogger and YouTuber Nikkie de Jager to promote her new business Rare Beauty. During their chat, Gomez spoke about beauty standards in the industry, mental health and more.

Selena Gomez is showing off her glam with NikkieTutorials! The Look at Her Now singer made an appearance on the YouTuber’s popular channel in a fun video on Sunday (September 6), in which the two used each other’s products from Rare Beauty and Nikkie‘s Beauty Bay palette.

During their chat, Selena talked about some of her favourite makeup looks through the years, including her I Can’t Get Enough music video glam. She also talked about going to her first TV audition, and her mother’s encouragement along the way.

Watch the full chat below:

Selena also discussed the paparazzi: “I’m not really a big fan. I think me, I think I’m like I got a special target on my head. People are assuming or expecting some huge thing for me,” she explained.

They also discussed beauty standards in the industry, as well as mental health. In case you missed it, earlier in the year, Selena opened up about her mental health diagnosis. The 27-year-old entertainer revealed that she had Bipolar disorder while talking to Miley Cyrus on her Bright Minded live stream on April 3. Selena revealed that she was diagnosed after visiting McLean Hospital, one of the best mental health institutions in the United States. She went on to explain that having as much information as possible helped her no longer live in fear of mental illness.

