Selena Gomez CLARIFIES comments about her Disney past: I'm beyond proud of the work that I did

Selena Gomez is currently promoting her upcoming show, Only Murders In The Building, and during one of the interactions for the same, Gomez spoke about her Disney past as she commented about "signing away" her life to them and not knowing what she was doing as a young actor. After her comments that she jokingly cracked caused a stir, the singer once again clarified her point in a recent interview.

While talking to RadioTimes, Gomez stated that she is "beyond proud" of the work she has done in the past and while adding on if she had any reluctance to star in TV series again, she said, "No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I'm beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way."

Gomez's comments about her work with Disney were further defended by her co-star Steve Martin who added that when Selena spoke about "signing away" her life to Disney at the Television Critics Association press panel, she said it in the most "light-hearted" way.

Selena in the same interaction further also added she felt lucky that she was taken care of and had a positive experience while working at the age of 15 on the Disney show and also mentioned she is grateful for it.

As for Gomez's upcoming show, Only Murders in the Building stars her alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The series revolves around three strangers who share a penchant for true crime, come together to solve a case when a crime takes place in their apartment building.

