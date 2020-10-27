Selena Gomez CONFESSES that this is her first time voting; Says ‘I’ve never felt like my vote counts’

Selena Gomez recently opened up about the ongoing US elections and revealed that this was the first time she has voted. The Boyfriend singer also revealed the reason she didn’t vote before this.

Selena Gomez recently revealed that the 2020 election was her first time voting in a presidential election. “Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this,” the 28-year-old actress and singer said on Voting Power Hour. “But… I’m kind of… This was my first time.” She explained that she never thought he vote really counted before, saying, “I’m going to say that, because I’ve never felt — and this is so true, and I’m now admitting it to people — like my vote counts. Every vote counts. Some people get in their head, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well what does it matter?’”

“My main focus has been this right now,” Selena continued. “You can tell on my social media and everything, obviously, I’m super invested in this right now. It’s been good. I feel hopeful.”

In case you missed it, the actress-singer revealed that she received her ballot to vote in the 2020 presidential election, and posted pictures from her voting experience on Thursday (October 22) on her Instagram. “Just finished filling out my ballot!” she captioned the series of pictures, showcasing herself smiling with an “I Voted” sticker and looking over her ballot.

