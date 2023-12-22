Selena Gomez confesses she’s finally ‘attracted to the right kind of people’: Exploring her new relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez sat down with Vogue México y Latinoamérica for a detailed interview where she revealed her relationship must-haves.

In an interview published by Vogue México y Latinoamérica on Thursday, December 21, Selena expressed that she needs to keep her self-respect as well as provide space for open discussion of feelings in any relationship. The former Disney star has recently revealed that she is no more in the market as she has been dating music producer Benny Blanco for around six months now.

Being attracted to the right people is very important, take it from Selena Gomez

The I Love You Like a Love Song singer recently found love again with music producer and a long-time friend Benny Blanco. Seems like she is in a happy and healthy relationship as she recently hinted in her Vogue México y Latinoamérica interview that she may have finally found the right person.

“Honestly I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people because it’s a bit of both. It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you,” she noted. Adding on to her comment she said, “When it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

Benny Blanco is Selena Gomez’s absolute everything in her heart, the songstress had earlier revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been close friends since the singer-producer duo collaborated on Selena’s single I Can’t Get Enough. The first reports about them dating each other emerged after a fan account shared an image of them together. Selena Gomez while interacting with the fan account commented on the post, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” The screenshot of the interaction spread like wildfire on the internet.

In another interaction with fans online, Selena shared that he is “the best thing that ever happened to her.”

Selena is not only in love but is completely smitten by Benny Blanco given that she sports a ring with his initial B on her finger.

Since making her relationship Instagram official with her guy Benny she never looked back. She went on to share multiple stories and posts with him. In one of her recent Instagram posts about her best Moments in New York, she shared a picture of herself and Benny Blanco Kissing.

Benny Blanco has not yet made any comments about his relationship with Selena Gomez but as far as Selena’s revelations are concerned The Only Murders in the Building actress sure looks the seems the happiest she has been in a long time.

