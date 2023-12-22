Selena Gomez confesses she’s finally ‘attracted to the right kind of people’: Exploring her new relationship with Benny Blanco

In the interview published on Thursday, December 21, Selena expressed that she needs to keep her self-respect as well as provide space for open discussion of feelings in any relationship.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Dec 22, 2023   |  02:33 PM IST  |  328
Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (Selena Gomez Instagram)

Selena Gomez sat down with Vogue México y Latinoamérica for a detailed interview where she revealed her relationship must-haves. 

Related Story

entertainment

Top 6 must-watch teen dramas on leading OTT platforms: From Wednesday to 13 Reasons Why

In an interview published by Vogue México y Latinoamérica on Thursday, December 21, Selena expressed that she needs to keep her self-respect as well as provide space for open discussion of feelings in any relationship. The former Disney star has recently revealed that she is no more in the market as she has been dating music producer Benny Blanco for around six months now. 

ALSO READ: What is Anne Hathaway's new movie about? Exploring her new project amid it’s first look

Being attracted to the right people is very important, take it from Selena Gomez

The I Love You Like a Love Song singer recently found love again with music producer and a long-time friend Benny Blanco. Seems like she is in a happy and healthy relationship as she recently hinted in her Vogue México y Latinoamérica interview that she may have finally found the right person.  

“Honestly I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people because it’s a bit of both. It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you,” she noted. Adding on to her comment she said, “When it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.” 

Advertisement

Benny Blanco is Selena Gomez’s absolute everything in her heart, the songstress had earlier revealed 

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been close friends since the singer-producer duo collaborated on Selena’s single I Can’t Get Enough. The first reports about them dating each other emerged after a fan account shared an image of them together. Selena Gomez while interacting with the fan account commented on the post, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” The screenshot of the interaction spread like wildfire on the internet. 

In another interaction with fans online, Selena shared that he is “the best thing that ever happened to her.” 

Selena is not only in love but is completely smitten by Benny Blanco given that she sports a ring with his initial B on her finger. 

Since making her relationship Instagram official with her guy Benny she never looked back. She went on to share multiple stories and posts with him. In one of her recent Instagram posts about her best Moments in New York, she shared a picture of herself and Benny Blanco Kissing. 

Benny Blanco has not yet made any comments about his relationship with Selena Gomez but as far as Selena’s revelations are concerned The Only Murders in the Building actress sure looks the seems the happiest she has been in a long time.

ALSO READ: How did Jennifer Love Hewitt feel about being labeled "Sexy" at just 17? Exploring how motherhood changed her perception of beauty

Advertisement

FAQ

How many Instagram followers does Selena has?
Selena has 429 Million followers on Instagram.
What is the fight between Selana Gomez and Hailey Bieber?
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez never had any altercation between the two. However, the fans of both the women portrayed them as rivals fighting over Justin Bieber.
Who is Selena Gomez currently dating?
Selena Gomez is currently dating Benny Blanco. her long-time friend and music producer.
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply

3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'

5

Latest Articles