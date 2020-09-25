Selena Gomez confidently flaunts her kidney transplant scar in a blue swimsuit: I’m proud of that

Selena Gomez took to Instagram and revealed the scar she got from his kidney transplant. The singer sported a blue swimsuit to reveal her scar.

Selena Gomez kisses inhibitions goodbye as she donned a blue swimsuit to flaunt her scar. The international singer, who recently collaborated with BLACKPINK on the song Ice Cream, poured her heart out as she revealed her scar from her kidney transplant. Sharing the photo, Selena confessed she wasn't confident about revealing her scar in the past. As a result, she would wear outfits to cover the scar so that it wasn't photographed. However, now she is confident about it and is ready for the world to see it.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that," she wrote before she congratulated La’Mariette over the launch of their latest swimsuit wear.

Check out the photo below:

For the unversed, Selena first opened up about her kidney transport in 2017. She revealed she underwent surgery after lupus impaired her kidneys. The singer revealed that her friend Francia Raisa volunteered to donate her kidney to the singer. "I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," she said in the post. Speaking of Francia, Selena said, "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Read the whole post below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020 lists Parasite's Bong Joon Ho, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Halsey

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×