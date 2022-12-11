Selena Gomez crashes Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin's SNL gig

Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted the recent episode of Saturday Night Live and as the Only Murders in the Building stars got together, it was no surprise that their co-star Selena Gomez also made an appearance in the opening monologue. Steve Martin and Martin Short opened the show with a hilarious monologue reading eulogies for each other and the ending saw a cameo of Selena Gomez.

The hilarious monologue began with Martin reading out the fake eulogy that said, "Wow, not much of a turnout. Marty did not want to be cremated. Too late. Short’s last words, he said, were "Tesla autopilot, engage." Short then took jabs at Steve Martin saying, "Oh, Steve, you bland overrated son a bitch where did you go?.. Seeing you in that casket reminds me of that classic SNL sketch, 'Dick in a Box.'"After Martin asked who he would work with after Short has passed, Gomez appeared from off-stage, "What about me?"

Harry and Meghan joke on SNL

The opening monologue by Steve Martin and Martin Short also saw the duo cracking a joke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have been in the news ever since the release of their Netflix docuseries. The duo compared themselves to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Short saying, just like those two, “no one is rooting for us but you’ll tune in to watch anyway."

It was a special moment for Steve Martin and Martin Short to be hosting again given that Martin celebrated his 16th time hosting Saturday Night Live, with Martin trailing way behind with 3 times. The musical guest for this episode is Brandi Carlile. The new SNL episode opened with a opening song about Christmas by Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim.