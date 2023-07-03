Selena Gomez credits Calm Down singer Rema of 'changing her life forever'; Here's what she said

Last year Rema featured Selena Gomez on the remix of his smashing hit song, Calm Down. Their collaboration on this hit song instantly went viral along with ranking on top worldwide. This single by Rema and Selena Gomez peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been record-setting for 41 weeks.

Now in a recent Instagram post, Selena Gomez thanked Rema for featuring in his song and the latter reacts adorably. Here is everything to know about the same.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Selena Gomez admitted success is nothing without right people: I’ve just witnessed it too much

Selena Gomez expresses gratitude to Rema

Selena Gomez recently expressed her heartfelt gratitude to singer Rema for the opportunity to feature in one of the most viral hits Calm Down. The 30 year old singer shared two pictures of her and Rema and thanked him for changing her life.

Gomez captioned the post, “This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever.”

Rema also adorably reacted to the post and commented, “Love you too Queen” with a red heart.

Hailey Bieber on Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's recent post comes after Hailey Bieber talked about the whole TikTok fiasco that has been going on since the beginning of the year. In a recent interview on the Bloomberg Original series Hailey said, “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez—this is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.”

The TikTok drama started in February when Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber were called out for making fun of Selena Gomez’s laminated eyebrow. Kylie and Hailey were labeled as mean girls and bully on the internet. Few months later, both Selena and Hailey released a statement asking fans to stop with mean comments and online bullying.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez flaunts her perfect curves in black figure hugging monokini after viral photos from Paris