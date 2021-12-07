Selena Gomez 'cried like a baby' after receiving FIRST ever Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez recently bagged her first-ever Grammy Awards nomination for her first Spanish album, Revelación, which received a nod in the Best Latin Pop Album category. While the singer had taken to Instagram to thank her fans for all their support in making her Spanish EP a hit, in a recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Gomez recalled how emotional she got about the nomination.

While speaking about the same, she told ET's Matt Cohen, "I cried like a little baby. I was very excited." It wasn't only Selena though who got teary-eyed over her nomination. After the Grammys 2022 nominations were announced, Gomez's fans also celebrated her nod at the prestigious awards with full fervour online.

In an Instagram post that she had shared after finding out that she had bagged her first-ever nomination at Grammys 2022, Selena wrote, "Are you kidding me!? Revelación is nominated for a GRAMMY! This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you and of course MY FANS."

Selena released her EP in March this year and had also revealed that it was her dream to work on a Spanish album and embrace her Latinx heritage. The singer had first dropped an emotional single titled De Una Vez followed by other songs from her EP.

Gomez hasn't released any new music ever since and has been busy with her acting projects which includes her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building which is all set to return for a second season.

