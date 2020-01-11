Selena Gomez on dating in Hollywood: You’re having a relationship for people and not even for yourself

Selena Gomez opened up about her love life in a recent interview. Check out what she had to say.

Selena Gomez opened up about how it is like to date in Hollywood. After dropping her much-anticipated music album Rare, earlier this week, the 27-year-old songstress, during a recent interview with Beats 1, spoke about her love-life and breakups. Her latest music album is loaded with various upbeat self-love and heart-break songs and instantly after the tracks were released, fans concluded that the songs were about her ex-boyfriends Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. During the interview, the singer stated that dating in Hollywood is cliché.

Talking about the industry, Selena said that everyone dates everyone in Hollywood. She stated that it seems safe because you can find someone who understands your struggles and can also support you creatively. While the singer admitted that it is interesting and fun, she also mentioned that after a point, it feels like you are in the relationship for the sake of people and not for yourself. During the interview, she reflected on the success of her latest hit single Lose You To Love Me and stated that the song and its success taught her to be grateful for the hard moments in her life.

Following her album, the singer also treated her fans with the music video of her title track Rare. In the video, Selena finally gave her fans a sneak peek of her upper arm tattoo, which is inspired by her 2017 kidney transplant. Back in September 2017, the 27-year-old singer revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant to treat some complications. While talking about the same during an interview with Capital FM radio Selena said that she had gotten the date of her surgery inked on her body. She also stated that her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, has the same tattoo. “So my rare video is out! So I’m posting a few pics from that day,” she wrote alongside the series of pictures. This appears to be the first time the singer publicly showed off the black ink.

