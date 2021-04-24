Selena Gomez debuts platinum blonde hair and pastel nails in new selfie and fans cannot keep calm.

Selena Gomez debuted her brand new platinum blonde hair on Friday night on her official Rare Beauty Instagram handle.

Over the last few years, Selena Gomez has done almost little to no change when it comes to her hair. The 'Rare' singer has stuck to her natural brunette hair, but recently, Selena switched it up a bit. The singer debuted her brand new platinum blonde hair on Friday night on her official Rare Beauty Instagram handle. Donning a graphic T-shirt, Selena dropped a casual selfie and shared a glimpse of her stunning new hair colour.

Sharing the mirror selfie, Selena captioned it, "New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now." Well, fans instantly fell in love with Selena's new look as they flooded the comments section. Apart from her hair colour, Selena also seems to have chopped her locks a bit and her pastel nails definitely caught our attention. The singer's tresses are exactly at shoulder length now.

One fan commented, "Selenas Blonde Im Shaking," another added, "Blondelena is back." While yet another fan remarked, "Didn’t even recognize her Ah the Blonde Queen Is Back!"

Check out Selena Gomez's latest selfie and new hair colour below:

Apart from her hair, Selena also recently got a brand new and delicate tattoo. Gomez's new tattoo is situated on her collarbone and is a dainty cross. Her tattoo artist, Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy who is known to have worked on her other tattoos as well, revealed the same on his Instagram account. The artist shared a small video where Selena can be seen flaunting her new ink and it was a treat for her fans.

