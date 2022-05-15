Selena Gomez does a Miley Cyrus impression, talks about manifesting love in SNL monologue

Selena Gomez made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on May 14 and the Only Murders in Building star spoke about several things in her opening monologue, including that she has been a massive fan of the show. Gomez's monologue was also all about finding love as she opened up about being single and joked about SNL being the place to find love.

In her monologue, she opened up about the same and said, "One reason I’m excited to host SNL is that I’m single — and I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance. Emma Stone met her husband [Dave McCary] here, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. And Pete [Davidson] and Machine Gun Kelly. And because I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I’d like to put it out there and say I’m manifesting love and looking for my soulmate – but at this point I’ll take anyone."

Selena also gave a nod to her early work on Barney & Friends during the monologue and at one point, also did a Miley Cyrus impression. Before closing her monologue, Selena said, "I’ll admit, I am a little nervous, but I just think back to those words of wisdom that one of my co-stars would tell me before every show,” she said in closing. “I love you, you love me, we’re a happy family."

She was then joined members of the audience in a sing-a-long of Barney & Friends‘ “I Love You” to close out the sketch.

