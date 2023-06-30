Selena Gomez dons outfit from Dua Lipa’s Versace collection after ‘unfollowing’ fiasco; Latter REACTS

Selena Gomez has been quite active on social media lately. The singer and actress surprised her millions of fans and followers with yet another picture recently. A few hours ago today, Selena took to the ‘gram and posted a photo wearing a dress from Dua Lipa’s collection with Versace. The picture comes just days after it was reported that Gomez ‘unfollowed’ Dua along with other artists like Zayn Malik, Gigi and Bella Hadid on Instagram. However, it should be noted that Selena still follows Dua on the platform.

Scroll below to take a look.

Selena Gomez has a Dua Lipa moment

In the picture shared by Selena Gomez, 30, the Only Murders in the Building actress was seen wearing a black wrap-dress with multi-color polka dots all over it. Selena also rocked a long ponytail and accessorized the look with vintage-styled white sunglasses. She leaned on a huge box that matched her dress as she posed for the photo.

Sharing the picture, Selena captioned the post, “A little Versace/Dua moment (butterfly emoji)”

Selena Gomez’s Instagram picture

Dua Lipa and other fans react to Selena Gomez’s picture

As soon as Selena Gomez shared the picture, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans, friends, and followers. Dua Lipa also reacted to the Rare singer’s post as she wrote, “Angeeeeeel!!!! (heart eye emojis)” Donatella Versace also left a comment and it said, “You are STUNNINNNGG!! (butterfly emoji) (white heart emoji)”

One fan wrote, “Slaying Queen (fire emoji) (geart eye emoji)” Another fan said, “HATERS gonna hate hate MOTHER gonna KEEP SLAYING.” Yet a third fan wrote that the actress is the ‘absolute best in the game’.

One follower wrote, “I’ve never seen one follower have so much drama like you in my entire life.” Yet another follower called Selena “The original mean girl”.

ALSO READ: Zayn signs record deal amidst Selena Gomez unfollow drama, teases new musical era as fans trend 'Z4 IS COMING'