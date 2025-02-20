Selena Gomez Dons Stunning All-Red Ensemble For Her Latest Album's Listening Party; Fans REACT

Selena Gomez opts for a gorgeous, bold, all-red ensemble for her album listening party! On Tuesday, February 18, the Good for You singer stepped out for the event in London, dressed in a red button-up dress with a bright red Milkwhite faux fur coat layered on top.

The Rare Beauty founder wore a red lip and red stilettos to embolden her fiery look. At the listening party for her recently announced album with fiancé Benny Blanco, she promoted her latest single, Scared of Loving You.

She even coated her nails with the color CND Shellac in the shade Needles & Red, as her manicurist, Tom Bachik, revealed to Allure. Nothing completes a bold red look better than a pop of gold! Gomez complemented her on-theme manicure with a chunky gold ring.

She also wore a statement gold earring to enhance the look.

The Emilia Pérez actress channeled a different energy, but one thing remained unchanged—her marquise diamond engagement ring. Her look, styled by Erin Walsh, was completed with a simple bob hairdo with a side part.

The minimalistic hairstyle was likely chosen to let her ensemble and bright pieces of jewelry take center stage. When Gomez finally announced a full-fledged album—her first since her 2020 album Rare—it was already a huge gift for her fans, aka the Selenators.

But seeing her channel this bold new energy made fans feel that the OG pop star was back in her element. "Red is HER color," one fan wrote about the Only Murders in the Building actress. "I loveeee red on her," another gushed.

Meanwhile, many netizens claimed that she has a newfound "glow" since Blanco popped the question. The record producer, who also collaborated with Gomez on her forthcoming album, recently revealed how he landed her dream marquise diamond ring.

"I just tried not to f—k up," he told editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg during an interview.