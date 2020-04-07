Selena Gomez to drop her new song Boyfriend this week; Has an IMPORTANT message for fans

Selena Gomez is all set to drop her new song Boyfriend this week. But before she could release it, she has an important note for her fans.

If you loved Rare, Selena Gomez is about to make the experience extra special. The 27-year-old singer had previously revealed that there were a few songs that she hadn't included in the album released a few months ago. Now, amid the gloomy quarantine, Selena attempts to bring a smile on her fans' faces by releasing one of those songs. Selena has confirmed she is dropping her song titled Boyfriend. The songstress had spoken about the song in one of her past interviews.

Selena confirmed that the new song releases this week. But before she could drop the song, she issued a fair warning for her fans. "Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called 'Boyfriend,'" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy," she added.

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities," she continued. "Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic," Selena shared.

With the warning, she also revealed, "Because of that, I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now. Rare (Deluxe), featuring 'Boyfriend' is out April 9th."

Back in January, Selena appearing on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon where she spoke about the song. "There's a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist. One of my tracks is called Boyfriend. So I can't wait for people to hear that one," she said, fighting a giggle.

While we are looking forward to the song, Selena had revealed that she loves Vulnerable from the album. "One of my favourite songs is Vulnerable on the album and I think it was a way for me hoping that I could just be a voice to people who are in the same situation I am in, whether it is something mentally people struggle with, relationships, friendships, I wanted to be as honest as I could and the only thing I wanted was to make people feel good, during all the mess that is happening," she said.

Selena has been in quarantine, like other Hollywood celebrities. During her quarantine, she took up the Safe Hands Challenge and featured on Miley Cyrus' Instagram show where she confessed about her bipolar diagnosis. The former Disney stars discussed mental health in the time of quarantine when she made the confession.

