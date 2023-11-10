Selena Gomez drops delicious snaps on social media comeback; DEETS inside

After a brief hiatus from the social media scene, Selena Gomez, the chart-topping Single Soon singer, has made a delightful comeback on her Instagram. The actress-singer took to her Instagram Story to share tantalizing snapshots from Moo’s Craft Barbecue, a Texas-inspired eatery in Los Angeles. This return to the digital realm comes after Gomez announced a temporary break, expressing her concerns about the world's distressing events.

Selena Gomez returns to social media with delectable dishes in hand

Selena Gomez marked her return to the social media platform by posting captivating photos from Moo’s Craft Barbecue. The singer shared a snap from the kitchen, donning a relaxed smile as she leaned on a wooden chopping board, surrounded by the tools of culinary creation. The second photo captured Gomez in a Moo’s Craft Barbecue apron, posing with the eatery's owners, Andrew Munoz and Michelle Muñoz. With a tray of delectable dishes in hand, Gomez radiated joy, signaling her delightful return to the social media landscape.

Selena Gomez took a break from social media because of THIS reason

Selena Gomez's recent hiatus from social media, announced on October 31, was prompted by a deep concern for the prevalent hate and violence across the world. On her Instagram Story, she conveyed her anguish at the suffering of innocent people and emphasized the need to protect all individuals, especially children, from acts of hate. “People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. ALL people (need to be protected), especially children,” she stated.

Gomez further added, “I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't." Expressing her frustration with the limitations of a mere post to change the world, Gomez signed off with a simple yet powerful message: "Love, Selena."

This social media break is nothing new to Gomez, who similarly stepped away in February, citing the toxic nature of negative comments. As the iconic singer teases her followers with glimpses of culinary delights, her return marks a rekindling of the joyful online connection with fans.

