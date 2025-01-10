Selena Gomez Enters Bridal Era? Fans Notice Key Details as Emilia Perez Actress Embraces Back-to-Back White Outfits
Selena Gomez is stepping into what many are calling her 'bridal era,' as fans notice her recent string of white outfits from her appearance at 2025 Golden Globes to her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Selena Gomez is making headlines not just for her career wins but for her style choices as well. Following her success at the 2025 Golden Globes, where she celebrated Emilia Perez's big win, and her engagement to music director Benny Blanco, Selena seems to be stepping into her 'bridal era.'
On Monday, Selena Gomez appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a white mini dress by Raisa Vanessa. The dress featured intricate beaded detailing, hugging her curves and flaring at the skirt.
The scooped neckline added a touch of character to the clean, grid-like design of the beads. She paired the dress with white satin Aquazzura pumps and accessorized with minimal jewelry, including her engagement ring and Le Soonar diamond drop earrings. The elegant yet simple look showed off Selena's signature minimalistic style.
Later in the day, Selena switched to a second white ensemble. This time, she wore a double-breasted satin blazer over her white mini dress, which had scalloped details.
She complemented the look with bold red lips and the same pumps as earlier. Selena carried a small rectangular wicker bag with gold handles, adding a touch of elegance to the outfit. Her outfit could be perfect for an event like a rehearsal dinner or a reception.
Since her engagement to Benny Blanco, Selena has been spotted wearing white outfits frequently. On January 3, she wore a three-piece off-white Ralph Lauren suit to the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
The look was completed with an ivory tie, pulled-back hair, and nearly nude lips. While Selena’s Golden Globe outfit was far from white, the powder blue color was still reminiscent of bridal fashion, hinting she might be open to non-traditional wedding styles.
