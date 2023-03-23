Selena Gomez enters the ‘Billions Club’ on Spotify with Lose You to Love Me following Justin Bieber's Ghost

Selena Gomez fans unite because we have some exciting news for you. On Wednesday, March 22, the pop titan entered the Billions Club playlist on Spotify! For the unversed, the Billions Club playlist tracks every song that crosses one billion streams on the music streaming platform. And now, Selena Gomez has become the latest artist to join the list with her chartbuster track Lose You to Love Me from the album Rare.

Selena Gomez expresses gratitude at having entered Billions Club

Lately, Selena has been quite active on her social media space. Speaking of which, a few hours back, the Only Murders in the Building alum took to the story feature on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the new milestone. The singer, 30, shared a screenshot of Spotify’s announcement about her being the newest member of the revered Billions Club, and wrote a simple caption, “Grateful (white heart emoji)”. She also added her song Lose You To Love Me to the story.

This has been a great week for Selena Gomez’s music, given that her song Calm Down also made it to the Billboard Hot 100, ending up in the 8th spot. Earlier, she also added a screenshot of the same on her Instagram stories.

Watch Selena Gomez’s Instagram story before it disappears.

Justin Bieber also a member of Spotify’s Billions Club

Three days before Selena Gomez’s Lose You To Love Me entered the Billions Club, Justin Bieber’s song Ghost from his album Justice achieved the same feat. Other songs to feature on the playlist include Body by Loud Luxury and Brando, Stereo Hearts by Gym Class Heroes and Adam Levine, Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 by Bizarrap and Quevedo, Starboy by The Weeknd and Daft Punk, As it Was by Harry Styles, Mockingbird by Eminem, Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood, and more.

