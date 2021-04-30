Selena Gomez to essay role of influencer who is addicted to social media in new film Spiral produced by Drake

Selena Gomez’s new project was recently announced by Deadline, and the actress and musician will be seen essaying the role of a former social media star who’s addicted to the internet.

Selena Gomez recently announced her next project and it is related to her personal journey on a deep level! The 28-year-old singer and actress is reportedly going to star in a new psychological thriller called Spiral, via Deadline. Longtime video collaborator Petra Collins will direct, with Drake on board as an executive producer. Spiral tells the tale of “a former social media influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.” The movie is currently being shopped to all major streaming services.

As the news of Selena’s new project emerged, she also announced the launch of a new mental health campaign called “Mental Health 101.” The campaign will focus on those who may be struggling with their mental health. “I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age. The world needs to know that mental health matters. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could all acknowledge that, not just in words but through our actions,” Selena said via an Instagram post.

The Rare singer also spoke about her own struggles, and said: “If I had learned about my mental health earlier on--been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects--my journey could have looked very different.” Mental Health 101 is an initiative through Rare Impact to help get people “connected to the resources they need, and to empower young people in ways that may not have been possible before.”

Also Read: Amid COVID 19 pandemic, Selena Gomez launches Mental Health 101 campaign: I am a believer in seeking help

Share your comment ×