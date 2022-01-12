Selena Gomez explains meaning behind her and Cara Delevingne's rose tattoo; Find out

Selena Gomez sparked a fan frenzy when she showed a large watercolour rose tattoo on her back at the end of 2021. Now, she's finally explaining the significance of the tattoo, which her friend Cara Delevingne also has on her body.

“It means a couple of different things,” Selena explained on Live With Kelly & Ryan as per Just Jared. “Me and Cara, one of my best friends — I was maybe 16 when I met her — she calls me rosebud. So it’s a nickname. And I’ve always wanted a rose and now I got one. And I love it!” However, Cara isn't the only girlfriend with whom Selena has similar tattoos. “I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life,” Selena admitted. “I have one with Julia Michaels and my mom and my best friends.”

However, many of Selena's tattoos are minor, but the pink and black rose takes up a considerable chunk of the top of her back, directly beneath her neck. Selena and Cara have definitely known one other for years, but they've just had the opportunity to spend some additional quality time together. Cara has also booked a role in season 2 of Selena's Hulu programme, Only Murders in the Building, so they even got to shoot together. While in New York City, the women attended a New York Knicks game in mid-November and were seen on the Kiss Cam.

Meanwhile, Selena praised famed New York City tattoo artist Bang Bang, who does all of her work. Bang Bang revealed the gorgeous work of Gomez's new tattoos on his Instagram page, thanking the "Baila Conmigo" singer "for always being wonderful."

