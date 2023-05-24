Selena Gomez exudes joy as she shares new PICS from her Paris trip; Fans REACT

Selena Gomez has finally posted new pictures on Instagram after being MIA from the platform for over a month.

The 30-year-old singer and actress has not been active on social media, leaving her millions of fans and followers eager to catch a glimpse of her life. Well, looks like they are finally in luck today, as a few hours back, Selena took to her Instagram space and finally shared a slew of photos, thus giving netizens a sneak peek into her trip to Paris. Scroll below to take a look!

Selena Gomez’s photos from Paris

In the photos posted by Gomez earlier today, one can see her dressed in a casual yet chic outfit as she sat in what looks like a restaurant. The Rare Beauty founder was seen exuding joy and confidence as she posed for photos. Selena was seen donning a deep-blue turtleneck with a grey blazer over it. She styled the turtleneck with a pair of ripped denim pants. Her hair was up in a sleek bun, and she wrapped up the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

While in a few pictures, she posed by herself, Selena also clicked a couple of photos with a friend who accompanied her. In the last photo of the slideshow, Selena was seen posing with a Rare Beauty product in her hand.

Selena Gomez captioned this post, “Paris, friends, food and @rarebeauty, oh what a dream!”

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s pictures

As soon as Selena shared these photos on the ‘gram, her post was flooded with likes and comments from fans and followers. One fan wrote, “Love u selena (red heart emoji)”, while another one commented, “Oh my God our goddess Selena Gomez (black heart emoji) you are radiant (heart eye emoji) Beautiful I love you.”

Some fans also believed that Selena was copying Hailey Bieber’s dressing style. One user wrote. “Why are you stealing Hailey style to dress? Oh! I know, it’s because you and your team have a picture of Hailey on the wall for inspiration, right? JEALOUSY GIRL”. Yet another comment said that Selena is “Trying to act like hailey.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What will Selena Gomez explore in her two new food-related TV shows? Details here