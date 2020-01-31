Selena Gomez falls from number two to four on Instagram's countdown of most-followed celebrities

Singer Selena Gomez has tumbled from number two to four on Instagram's countdown of most-followed celebrities.
2172 reads Mumbai
The "Lose you to love me" singer has lost her second-place spot on the new list, but football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo retains his number one spot, with 200 million followers.

Singer Ariana Grande is the new number two girl with 173 million followers, and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is at three with 170 million.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gomez has 167 million fans on Instagram for the fourth spot, while make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has beaten her sister and reality TV star Kim Kardashian to round out the top five.

Kylie has 159 million followers, one million more than Kim.

Credits :IANS

