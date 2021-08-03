Selena Gomez fans DEMAND respect for Rare singer after The Good Fight pokes fun at her kidney transplant

Selena Gomez and Selenators are not taking any kidney jokes anymore. The singer's fans recently took to Twitter to call out The Good Fight, an episode of which referenced the Disney alum's health battle.

If you didn’t see, in season five, episode four, a comedy streaming executive Del (Wayne Brady) asks Liz (Audra McDonald) to conduct a sensitivity read on one of his comedians. This leads to a conversation on comedy and cancel culture. During a discussion between Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) and Jim (Ifádansi Rashad), Jay says it feels like you now "need a permission slip to tell a joke." So, Jim prints some joke permits. Jay then wonders if there are any topics that are off-limits.

"Um, necrophilia?" Jim replies. "No, that could be funny," Marissa responds. "Autism," Jay says. "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant," Jim states. After seeing the scene, several of Gomez's fans began tweeting "Respect Selena Gomez." "When will people stop doing this!!" one follower wrote. "RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ."

Added another, "So we're using Selena's kidney transplant as a trend? Multiple times has this happened in media, it needs to stop. #RespectSelenaGomez."

The show is among many who poked fun at the singer's kidney transplant, which she received in 2017 amid her battle with lupus. Last November, the Saved by the Bell reboot came under fire for scenes showing students gossiping over who donated the kidney and graffiti that read "Does Selena Gomez Even Have A Kidney." Francia Raisa, who donated one of her kidneys to Gomez, also spoke out about the episode. After receiving backlash, Peacock, UTV and executive producers issued an apology and the scenes were removed.

