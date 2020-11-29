Selena Gomez fans SLAM Saved By the Bell reboot for kidney transplant joke; Francia Raisa on show's apology

Selena Gomez fans were upset after Saved by the Bell reboot made fun of Selena Gomez's kidney transplant. The makers eventually issued an apology.

Saved By the Bell reboot stepped on the wrong foot of Selena Gomez fans recently. The show, which recently began streaming on a streaming service in the US, left fans of the singer upset after they joked about her kidney transplant. For the unversed, Selena underwent a transplant in 2017. Her friend Francia Raisa stepped up to donate one of her kidneys to Selena. According to E! News, the writers included two instances about Selena's surgery in the sixth episode of the series.

In the first, a supporting cast argues with her friend over Selena's transplant. "I know for a fact that Selena Gomez's kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mom," one character comments. Her friend reacts, "God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it." To which the other character says, "Prove what? That you're an idiot. It was Demi Lovato's kidney. They're best friends... like you and I were." In another scene from the same, a graffiti reading, "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?"

These mentions did not go down well with her fans. "Respect Selena Gomez" trended on Twitter soon after. With fans expressing their disappointment over the episode, streaming platform Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show’s executive producers issued an apology. In a statement to Variety, the apologised for the scene and added that they did not intend to joke about Selena's health. "We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC,” the statement reads.

Raisa took to Twitter to break her silence on the subject. Sharing the Variety article, she tweeted, "Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall."

