Selena Gomez feels kissing Dylan Sprouse was one of the WORST days of her life; Here's Why

Selena Gomez shares how her onscreen kiss with Dylan Sprouse in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody turned out to be awkward for her.

Selena Gomez admits she had a crush on Dylan Sprouse for the longest time. She was only 12 when she featured in a guest appearance role on Disney's hit show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody starring twin brothers Dylan and Cole Sprouse. Well, tales about first kisses are always awkward and Salena Gomez has hers to tell. While we wonder how can someone as gorgeous as Selena can go wrong with her first kiss, the singer has a funny story to share about the same.

This dates back to the time before Selena starred in Wizards of Waverly Place, she recalled in The Kelly Clarkson Show. Selena was in awe of Dylan's brother Cole Sprouse, now popular for playing Jughead Jones in Riverdale. She remembers being obsessed with the show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and fantasized sharing the screen together with Cole. But turns out that Selena had to kiss Dylan Sprouse in one of the episodes on the show and she describes it as one of the worst days of her life.

Selena recalls she had her eyes closed a bit too early when she leaned in to kiss Dylan and ended up missing half of his lips during the kiss. It was her first on-screen kiss and it was super awkward for her. She was 12 years old and was extremely embarrassed about her on-screen kiss going wrong. Selena Gomez played Gwen in Disney's show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody where the hilarious incident took place.

Also Read: Amid Justin Bieber's birthday celebrations, Selena Gomez is 'still healing' from her past relationship

Credits :Teen Vogue

Read More