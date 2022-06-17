Selena Gomez 'felt like a joke' while doing a previous oversexualized album cover: I was really ashamed

During a recent chat with her peers at The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Emmy Roundtable, via ET, Selena Gomez talked about the "unfair" practice in showbiz that leads to sexualizing of young stars. Gaining her footing in the industry through Disney, Gomez was exposed to an array of uncomfortable situations when she came as a solo artist.

During the roundtable with Tracee Ellis Ross, Amy Schumer, Molly Shannon, Quinta Brunson and Bridget Everett, Schumer commented on Gomez's illustrious career and complimented her, "And then how someone like Selena, who was sexualized at such a young age, but you've just rejected that and have really found your own style and your own presence." As Schumer dug deeper into the problem, Selena chimed in, "It's really unfair," as she referenced a particular incident in her career.

Gomez revealed, "I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it." She further explained, "I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deep that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself." Although Gomez never specified exactly which album she was referring to but fans have put two and two together and come to a speculative conclusion that the Taki Taki singer might be pointing towards her 2016 album Revival which had Gomez, 24 at the time, posing nude for its cover.

As for her current thoughts on the matter, Selena opened up, "And I’m not an overly sexual person. Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else. It can be for me." The actress also noted that in the past, "I felt like it was very difficult for people to take me seriously." She added, "I have slowly pushed through that, and I'm really glad, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke, you know?"

