Selena Gomez flaunts blonde locks as she looks back at her most iconic fashion moments; Jokes ‘you can laugh’

Selena Gomez recently opened up and looked back at her most iconic fashion moments. Scroll down to have a look at what she said.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez recently chatted with Vogue magazine and looked back at some of her most iconic fashion moments. Gomez, 28, could also be seen flaunting her gorgeous new blonde hair. Selena then opened up about her fashion moments from the past decade and whether she would wear them today or not.

The first lookup was her pictured in an oversized tee, skinny jeans and white stiletto boots she wore to the ABC All Star party in 2007. To which Selena replied: “It’s so bad,” she admitted, while laughing at the look she styled herself. “I thought I was so cool, you guys.” She also looked back at one of the looks from her Love You Like a Love Song music video and stated that, “It was the first time I tried to be high fashion…and you can laugh at that, because that’s not high fashion.”

Selena did praise one of the looks early on, the Versace dress with the high slit that she wore to the 2013 VMAs. “I remember for the first time feeling like a woman,” she shared. “I fluctuate a lot with my weight, and I remember this night specifically I didn’t feel good about my body.” Selena continued, “What was really amazing was I got the chance to work on a dress that fit my body. That was a moment where I was like, ‘I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore.’”

Also Read: Selena Gomez hints at retiring from music: It's hard when people don't necessarily take you seriously

Share your comment ×