Selena Gomez flaunts effortless beauty in recent makeup-free look after she makes heads turn at VMAs

Selena Gomez, who is known for her singing and acting talents, has gained a lot of attention on social media for showing her natural, makeup-free look on Instagram. She wowed everyone with her stunning appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with two different outfits, but now she's taking a break from the glamorous look and posted a relatable selfie that fans and followers really appreciate.

Selena Gomez flaunts a radiant and natural look

Known for her impeccable style and flawless red carpet appearances, Selena Gomez has always been a fashion and beauty icon. However, in her most recent Instagram post, she decided to strip away the makeup and glamor to reveal her true, effortless beauty. The 31-year-old star showed the world that she is just as stunning without the layers of cosmetics.

In the Instagram selfie, Selena Gomez can be seen with her shoulder-length curls casually tied up in a half-up hairstyle. This simple yet chic look perfectly complements her makeup-free face, highlighting her natural features. Ditching the elaborate designer gowns from the VMAs, Selena opted for a more easy-to-go style by wearing a simple black shirt. Check out her post below:

ALSO READ: 'I’ve spent probably too much time...': When Selena Gomez spoke about how she's dealt with being famous since teen years

What enhances the appeal of this Instagram post is Gomez's decision not to include a caption. Instead, she allows the photo to speak for itself. Her playful and endearing pouty expression in the picture adds a touch of charm to the overall aesthetic.

What’s more is that the Calm Down singer has a track record of utilizing her platform to champion self-love and genuineness. As the creator of Rare Beauty, she has continuously endorsed makeup as a means of self-expression rather than a facade to conceal oneself behind. Her cosmetics brand revolves around celebrating uniqueness and embracing flaws, and her most recent Instagram post seamlessly harmonizes with this guiding principle.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez oozes glamor as she poses for mirror selfie: PICS Inside

How did fans respond to Selena Gomez's natural look?

Fans couldn't help but express their excitement and admiration for Selena's natural and authentic appearance, as evidenced by the comments section. One user commented, "You appear angelic!"

Another wrote, "Selena serves as an inspiration to countless individuals worldwide and sets a remarkable example. She possesses a kind heart, both inwardly and outwardly. She is an absolute gem with a gentle heart."

ALSO READ: 'I was 18 years old, and...': When Selena Gomez opened up about her first love calling it both 'incredible' and 'weird'