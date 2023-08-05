Selena Gomez flaunts floral deep-neck top with high ponytail and bow; shares stunning selfies after holiday

Selena Gomez has been enjoying some downtime as she hangs out with her friends, soaks up the sun, goes on dinners, and celebrates with her friends at a yacht bachelorette party. Now with the quick holiday behind her, the pop star has shared some new pictures of herself all dressed up. Here's what the 31-year-old Come and Get It hitmaker shared with her fans.

Selena Gomez flaunts floral deep-neck top with high ponytail and bow

The former Disney star took to her Instagram stories to post a few selfies all dressed up. The first image is a photo of Gomez in a red top with bow straps with a moody expression on her face. The Only Murders in the Building actress has her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and has tied it with a black ribbon to complete the look. Silver earrings adorn her ears while a simple chandelier hangs above her head in the photo posted by the popular musical artist.

The next story featured another selfie of Gomez, this time in a brand-new outfit. The singer wears a blue deep-neck corset top with a blue, purple, and lavender floral print. The Calm Down hitmaker lays on the couch with one hand on her forehead. She also decided to put on some makeup with this look, going for a smokey eye shadow and berry-colored lipstick.

The last image she shared was a mirror selfie where she flaunted her blue outfit in full. The shot shows her wearing a long, light-wash denim skirt with the floral blue top. Gomez's skirt also featured a knee-length slit and she wore a pair of white slingback pumps to complete the look. Her hair still remained in the high ponytail wrapped with a ribbon.

Selena Gomez wears T-shirt with Britney Spears on it

An hour later, she posted a video on her story where she has changed into a T-shirt with singer Britney Spears on it. She captioned the dim story, "Mood" and can be heard responding to somebody, "I don't think I'm going anywhere tonight." Gomez has been very active on social media recently after being quite inactive on it for a long time. Fans are happy to finally get a regular sneak peek into the life of the Lose You to Love Me singer.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez celebrates women in her life, looks radiant while enjoying time with friends at bachelorette