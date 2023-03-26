Selena Gomez flaunts her curves and blonde hair in a throwback bikini photo; 'Summers coming!'

Selena Gomez never misses a chance to woo her fans. Summers are around the corner and Selena Gomez is putting her hot body on display as she poses in a tie-n-dye bikini in a throwback photo. The former Disney star has set the internet on fire after sharing an old picture of herself in a bikini on Sunday. In the picture, the 28-year-old singer can be seen flaunting her curves in a purple-colored string bikini. This throwback picture was from 2021 when the ‘Heart wants what it wants’ singer was promoting a friend's swimsuit line. The singer helped her friend design the newly launched swimwear at that time.

Along with the picture, Selena wrote, “TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things are coming!” She even gave a hint to fans that many exciting things are on their way as summers are approaching. The photo has already amassed 34 million likes and fans have flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Selena Gomez celebrated reaching 400 million milestones with throwback pics

Selena Gomez has recently been the most followed woman on Instagram as she reached 400 million followers. After achieving a major social media milestone, the former Disney star has thanked her fans with a sweet Instagram post with a series throwback pictures. Along with the post, she wrote “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you.” Soon after she posted the pictures on social media, fans flooded the comments section with good wishes and blessings. One user wrote, “You certainly continue inspiring all of us! Selena Gomez has surpassed Kylie Jenner and Dwayne Johnson to have the most followers on Instagram.

