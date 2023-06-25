Selena Gomez flaunts her perfect curves in black figure hugging monokini after viral photos from Paris

Though in recent months Selena Gomez has faced bullying on social media due to her weight gain, she refuses to back down. The singer has always been open about body positivity and urged her fans to be kinder to the other people. After wrapping up her shoot in Paris, Selena Gomez recently posted a snap on Instagram story revealing her perfect figure. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez recent Instagram story

In a recent Instagram story shared by Selena Gomez, the singer can be seen looking stunning in a black bikini. The 30 year old singer knelt down on a gray towel onboard a luxury yacht as she soaked in the sun. The Wolves singer was looking blissful with both her hands behind her head while she kept her eyes closed and face turned to the side. She kept her tied back in a bun. The black monokini with thin straps and black cutout showed off Gomez’s perfect figure.

Selena Gomez’s new picture came just days after she shared her pictures from Paris as she is busy filming for Emilia Perez. One of the pictures shows Gomez in a rooftop gathering with friends, with the magnificent Eiffel Tower gracing the background while another captures the Wolves singer and her sister Gracie, holding a delectably oversized croissant. Gomez looked chic in a stylish white shirt, adorned with gold hoops, black sunglasses, and her black YSL shoulder bag.

She captioned her post, “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all.”

Fans quickly showed their love in the comment section. One fan noted, "There's something about Selena and Paris!" Another added, “One thing about Selena is that she didn't let anyone change her (red heart emoji)”

