Selena Gomez flaunts her stunning moves in Dance Again MV; Announces new merch will support COVID 19 fund

Selena Gomez has released the music video of her song Dance Again, which featured in her latest album Rare. The video features the 27-year-old American singer showing off her carefree and sultry dance moves and it is all the entertainment you need while you practice social distancing amid Coronavirus crisis. Looking stunning in a slip dress, the singer can be seen dancing alone on stage and moving to the catchy beats of her disco-themed song.

In addition to releasing the video, the singer also announced her new line of Dance Again merch and stated that a portion of the proceeds from the merch will be used to benefit a COVID-19 Relief Fund. The singer has joined the fight against the ongoing epidemic and will make a contribution to the NGO MusiCares, which is tirelessly working on helping people in the music industry who have been affected by the deadly virus. She shared the video on Instagram along with a motivational message for her fans.

“It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together. For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund,” she wrote. After the US government announced a shutdown in the country in an attempt to control the virus from spreading, the music industry had to cut off many artists from their source of income, leaving them helpless.

Meanwhile, the US has now surged past China and Italy to become the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 82,404 on March 26. On the other hand, over 120,000 people globally have recovered from the life-threatening disease, while more than 23,000 people have died, Al Jazeera reported. ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh begs Brad Pitt to save her from Coronavirus, feels 'safer' with him?

