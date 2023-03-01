Selena Gomez gains 10 million followers on Instagram while Kylie Jenner loses 1 million amidst ‘eyebrow’ drama

Kylie Jenner has lost a ton of followers in just a few days following the rift between her and Selena. While Disney star becomes the new Queen of Instagram, Kylie lost quite a few followers.

Every drama has a price to pay. Who would have thought an eyebrow could take such a dramatic turn? After the recent fiasco involving Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has lost more than half a million followers on Instagram. Her Instagram has seen a massive decline— with the follower count slipping from 380 million to 379 million in just a week after her ‘apparent’ jibe at Selena Gomez. 

The beauty mogul has been slammed for seemingly making fun of Selena. Not only did Kylie Jenner’s figures drop but the former Disney star’s Instagram account saw a surge in the followers as she gained around 10 million new Instagram followers in the past few days. 

All about the brow-gate controversy

The drama began on Tuesday, 21st February when Selena Gomez made fun of her own eyebrows saying that she had accidentally over-laminated them in a video posted on her TikTok story. After a few hours, the mother of two posted a close-up selfie on her Instagram account, which sparked fire among Selena’s followers. "This was an accident?" she captioned the picture. Later that day, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram a facetime screenshot of her with Kylie zooming in their perfectly styled eyebrows to the camera. Fans called out Kylie for shading Selena in her social media posts. However, Kylie immediately reacted to the bullying drama and denied them by commenting on TikTok. She wrote, “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena.” After all the fiasco, Selena decided to take a much-needed break from TikTok and told fans: "I’m 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner than later. “I’m just going to take a break from everything."

FAQs

What’s the name of Kylie Jenner’s beauty brand?
Kylie Cosmetics
What are the three best Selena Gomez songs of all time?
The Heart Wants What it Wants, Hands To Myself, and Good for you
Is Selena Gomez dating anyone?
She is single and not dating anyone currently.
