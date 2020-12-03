Selena Gomez, George Clooney, Regina King & Dr Anthony Fauci chosen as People of the Year 2020

Selena Gomez, George Clooney, Regina King and Dr Anthony Fauci were recently honoured by People magazine as they were named as the People of the Year 2020, for their humanitarian work.

People Magazine is honouring some of today’s most influential figures in its second annual 2020 People of the Year issue. The magazine has named Dr Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez, Regina King and George Clooney as its 2020 People of the Year thanks to the impact they’ve each had during a tumultuous time. Fauci — who inspired a petition to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive earlier this year — is being recognized by the magazine for his guidance and expertise in navigating the coronavirus pandemic through his work as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Dr Anthony Fauci stepped up to be the doctor America needed in 2020, providing steady guidance during the pandemic,” wrote People’s editor in chief Dan Wakeford. “Even though he and his family were getting death threats, he continued to be out front, reassuring us during turbulent times with his devoted public service, unflappable common sense and life-saving leadership.”

Gomez is also being honoured for her work raising awareness for mental health and the Black Lives Matter movement. The singer launched her makeup line, Rare Beauty, in September along with her Rare Impact Fund, a USD 100 million initiative that works to increase access to mental health resources for the next decade Gomez also teamed with several Black activists in June amid protests against police brutality to raising awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement on her Instagram account, which touts more than 195 million followers.

Oscar-winning actress King is being honoured for her efforts in getting out the vote, supporting marginalized communities during the pandemic and raising awareness of police brutality.

Clooney is being recognized for the civil rights advocacy he does through his Clooney Foundation for Justice. The actor also donated USD 500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative following the police killing of George Floyd in May, donated USD 1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in Italy, London and Los Angeles and donated to Lebanese charities following the deadly explosion in Beirut in August.

