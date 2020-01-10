Selena Gomez gets emotional as she addresses fans on the release of Rare; shares meaning behind album title

Selena Gomez's album Rare has finally released today, i.e. January 10, 2020. In an emotional address to her fans, Selena thanked Selenators and wished she could hug every one of them while also revealing the meaning behind her album title.

Selena Gomez's time is now as the singer's upcoming album Rare has finally released. We first got a sneak-peek last year when Selena shared small snippets while revealing the tracklist of Rare on Instagram. In an interview with Spotify, Gomez shared an emotional and passionate message to her fans expressing how much she loves them. The 27-year-old singer explains that it's not because of Selenator's love for her that makes Selena love her fans. Instead, it's the journey where Gomez feels like she has grown up with a lot of people.

"The most heartbreaking conversations are where they are just telling me that they are suffering," The Dead Don't Die star explained. Initially, Selena never understood when people would say 'It saved my life' and now she wishes she could grab every single one of her fans by the face and tell them how loved, important and capable they are of doing absolutely anything. Giving an example of herself as a girl from Texas, who things are happening to, Gomez stated that her fans can do anything.

The Lose You To Love me singer shared that the word Rare stuck to her a couple of years ago. Furthermore, Selena explained that Rare made sense to her and given her self esteem issues in the past, Gomez still struggles with confidence which is something she's always working on. Rare made the singer feel incredible and became an important word the moment she heard it.

"That to me is such a special word and if there's anything I can do for women and men, it's to tell them that they're valued and that they're rare and that they're important. That's what it means to me," Selena shared.

While concluding her message, Selena, who was holding back tears confessed that she has had a lot of moments where people weren't having it and that they build you up just to break you down. Gomez wouldn't just all her fans beautiful. Instead, she feels, they are exactly where they're meant to, no matter whatever it looks like, even if it's so hard.

"You're worth it and you always have to choose yourself. I love them very much," Selena concluded.

