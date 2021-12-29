Selena Gomez gets MASSIVE back tattoo of a pink rose with a black stem; SEE

Pop icon Selena Gomez got some new art on her body earlier this month and we finally have a visual!! The Rare singer’s new back tattoo was revealed by tattoo artist Keith Scott aka “Bang Bang” McCurdy on his Instagram. Alongside the picture of her back and the new watercolour tattoo of a pink rose, with a black, dripping stem, the artist wrote: “Watercolor on @selenagomez. Thank you for always being wonderful.”

Earlier this month, McCurdy posted a closer look at the ink in another photo he clicked from afar. While the new ink is beautiful and magnificent, Selena has a bunch of magnificent tattoos, her first one ever was a small music note on her wrist. Back in 2012, the singer spoke to Access Hollywood and said she chose the tattoo because “music is a big influence in my life … I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that’s what I got.”

Prior to the watercolour rose, Gomez got a small cross tattoo on her collarbone. Selena gets all her tattoo from McCurdy, who has also gotten tattoos done for other celebrities like Rihanna, LeBron James and many more.

In other news, Selena had recently been in the news for opening about her experiences of working as a child star and how she transformed her image. While speaking to Allure in September, the star admitted that she felt pressure to be overly sexual during her teens. She said: “I just did things that weren’t really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin…I really don’t think I was [that] person. On limiting her media intake and why she doesn’t google herself: “I haven’t done that in years. I honestly can’t. I’m strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart.”

