Selena Gomez gets a new tattoo; shows off a delicate cross inked on her collarbone

Selena Gomez got inked again and this time, the singer has gone for a spiritual tattoo. Gomez's new tattoo is situated on her collarbone and is a dainty cross. Selena's tattoo artist, Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy who is known to have worked on her other tattoos too, shared the news with a post on his Instagram account. The artist shared a small video where Selena can be seen flaunting her new ink.

With the post featuring Gomez, McCurdy captioned it along with a heart emoji and tagged the singer in it. Selena could be seen sporting her mask and the delicate tattoo featured on her collarbone was the focus of the short video. Looking visibly elated after getting inked, Gomez was seen smiling wide in the video.

The singer is yet to comment on the tattoo artist's post or share a picture of her new tattoo with fans via Instagram. Previously, Gomez got inked from the same parlour in New York in January 2020. The singer had tattooed the word "rare" below her right ear on her neck. It was a tribute to her album which was released in the same month.

Among her other tattoos, Selena also has another spiritual tattoo on her thigh which shows a pair of hands in the prayer position. Gomez's dainty new tattoo left fans impressed who cheered for by commenting on McCurdy's post. As per Pagesix, Gomez boasts of 15 tattoos and each of them is known to represent a milestone moment in her life.

