Selena Gomez Gets Official Oscars Consideration In THIS Category Alongside Emilia Perez Costars Zoe Saldana And Adriana Paz

This year seems like a big one for Selena Gomez as she can potentially add another prestigious award to her shelf as her name is being considered for Oscars submission in the Supporting Actress category, for her role in Emilia Perez, according to Variety.

For the unversed, Gomez portrays Jessi Del Monte in the movie. The movie was screened during this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where the singer along with her co-stars, Zoe Saldana, Kalra Sofia Gascon, and Adriana Paz collectively won the Best Actress prize, per the outlet.

The film was selected as France’s official submission for the Academy Awards’s international feature category. Gascon who is the lead in the film will reportedly be submitted for the lead actress consideration.

Along with the Calm Down singer, Saldana, and Paz’s names are also being considered to be submitted in the supporting actress category for the prestigious award.

All three actresses from the same film being considered to be submitted in the same category is nothing new. As per the publication, more than 33% of the lineup have nominated more than one actress from the same movie.

The movie is about an individual named Emilia (Played by Gascon), who is a cartel leader. With the assistance of Rita (Played by Saldana), she fakes her own death and gets a chance to live her life truthfully.

In the film, Gomez reportedly plays the role of Emilia's estranged wife. It is essential to mention that if Saldana and Gomez get nominated, then it would be the first time that two Latinas would be competing in the same category for the same film.

Advertisement

If Gascon, who is set to be submitted for the Oscars, receives a nomination then she would be the first openly trans actress to have received this honor.

The film’s director, Jacques Audiard received a Silver Medallion Tribute when the movie premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. The film was also a runner-up for this year’s TIFF Audience Award.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features Edgar Ramirez, Agathe Bokja, Mark Ivanir, Yohan Levy, Cyrus Khodaveisi, and Eric Geynes.

The film will have a limited theatrical release on November 1 before releasing on Netflix on November 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'I Acted Insane': Selena Gomez Opens Up About Auditioning For Cannes 2024 Jury Prize Winner Emilia Perez