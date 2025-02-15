Selena Gomez Gets THIS Unique Valentine’s Day Gift From Fiancé Benny Blanco, Leaves Fans Baffled

Valentine's Day brings out the best in each person who is deeply in love with their partner. The same can be said about Benny Blanco, who had an intriguing surprise planned for his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

The music producer recently took to social media and not only surprised the Only Murders in the Building actress but also the ones watching his footage.

On Friday, February 14, the music producer shared a special food-related surprise for Gomez. In this footage, one could notice that the I Can't Get Enough producer had set up a trail of tortilla chips that led to Selena Gomez's bathroom. Another pile of the same food item later revealed words that read, "I heart you."

Later, as Benny Blanco panned his camera over the white porcelain bathtub, the viewers noticed that the whole bathtub was filled with queso dip.

While this had already made everyone interested in the planned surprise, people also noticed that the music producer of the song Under the Street Mix had set up another bowl of chips that he had set up on the stool close by.

In this highly interesting video, Benny Blanco filmed himself as well, grabbing a chip from the bowl and then dipping it into the bathtub filled with queso sauce, and then taking a bite. The video shared by the You artist read the caption, "When your [fiancée] isn't much of a flowers girl."

Looking at the clip, a few came forth expressing themselves in the comment section, stating, "Not only is this wasteful, but it is also disgusting." Another comment read, "yeaahhh I'm not surprised."

This whole video had the latest track of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco being played in the background, which is called Scared of Loving You.