Selena Gomez gets virtual love from Princess Eugenie for embracing scars: Let's be proud of our uniqueness

Turns out, Selena Gomez's recent photo which she shared last month caught Princess Eugenie's fancy as she hailed the singer for embracing her surgery scars.
Updated: October 12, 2020 07:48 am
Selena Gomez and Princess Eugenie on embracing scars.Selena Gomez gets virtual love from Princess Eugenie for embracing scars: Let's be proud of our uniqueness.
Selena Gomez easily inspires lakhs and thousands of women across the globe. The singer has opened up about various issues over the last few years and is truly a fighter. That's why it came as no surprise when the Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie shared an appreciation post for Selena and showered her with some virtual love. Turns out, Selena's recent photo which she shared last month caught Princess Eugenie's fancy as she hailed the singer for embracing her surgery scars. 

Taking to her Instagram Story, Princess Eugenie reshared Selena's stunning photo in a blue swimsuit and wrote, "I thought this was super cool of Selena Gomez to show she's confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar." In the photo, the 'Ice Cream' singer's arched right leg reveals a scar on her upper thigh which Selena proudly flaunted. 

Princess Eugenie, who also made headlines for showing her scar from her life-changing spinal surgery in her wedding dress, appreciated Selena's efforts to promote normalcy around the subject. She added, "Let's be proud of our uniqueness."

Last month, when Selena had shared the photo, she recalled her Lupus Kidney treatment and wrote, "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful." 

