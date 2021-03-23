Selena Gomez & Gigi Hadid to Harry Styles & Ian Somerhalder: Hollywood celebs Suhana Khan follows on Instagram

If you've ever been curious which Hollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan follows on Instagram; well, we've got you covered!

With the recent advent of star kids entering Bollywood, if there's one 'star' in the making who everyone is really looking forward to, it has to be and 's darling daughter . The 20-year-old has left many mighty impressed with her acting skills in short films and plays and it won't be much too long before we see her grace the silver screen.

However, even before her potential Bollywood debut, Suhana enjoys a ton of popularity on social media, specifically Instagram as her page boasts of a massive 1.6 million followers and counting. When it comes to her IG following list, Suhana follows 776 IG accounts and counting. Just like us, if you too were intrigued to know which Hollywood celebrities Suhana follows on IG, we've got you completely covered. In what is an eclectic choice of accounts on her IG page, Suhana follows Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Timothée Chalamet and Ian Somerhalder.

Suhana also follows Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, Lana Del Rey, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Millie Bobby Brown, Ana de Armas, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Sacha Baron Cohen, Bryan Cranston, Lily-Rose Depp, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Hasan Minhaj, Jameela Jamil, Eiza Gonzalez, Laura Harrier, Alexa Demie, Alexis Ren, Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Culpo, Casey Frey, Lucas Pretti, Emma Chamberlain, Tana Mongeau and James Charles.

As for Bollywood celebrities, Suhana is obviously her daddy's little girl as she unsurprisingly follows SRK, mom Gauri, elder brother along with , , , , best friend Ananya Panday, Navya and Agastya Nanda and amongst many others.

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

