Selena Gomez recently gave fans a glimpse into her cozy mornings with her boyfriend Benny Blanco through an Instagram Story. In the photo, the Only Murders in the Building star, aged 31, is seen snuggled up in bed with her head resting on the comforter.

Selena Gomez shares cozy snapshot with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Tagging Blanco, 35, Gomez captioned the image with "Mornings with you." The couple officially confirmed their romance in December 2023 and later made their first red carpet appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15.

Their red carpet debut at the Emmy Awards was followed by Blanco joining Gomez at Golden Globes after-parties. Gomez shared intimate moments from the awards show on her Instagram Story, including sweet kisses and embraces with Blanco.

Selena Gomez is 'super happy and present' with Benny Blanco; Reports

According to a source, the singer appears "super happy and present" in her relationship with the music producer. The insider notes that Gomez seems to be in a positive place both personally and professionally, "maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally," according to People.

People in Gomez's life, including her Only Murders in the Building cast, are reportedly protective of her. The insider shared, "Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders [in the Building], and now everyone is protective of her,” the source added and continued, “With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours.’ ”

Selena Gomez's upcoming projects

Besides her romantic life, Gomez has exciting projects in the pipeline. She publicly announced her role as music legend Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, expressing her overwhelming excitement for the project.

Additionally, she revealed a reunion with former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie for a sequel series, where she will guest star as Alex Russo, while Henrie will play Justin Russo as a series regular. Hence we can say that the Emmy nominee is embracing both her personal and professional life with enthusiasm and support from those around her.

